Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Arsenal and Galatasaray hold talks over sensational Victor Osimhen move

Arsenal and Galatasaray hold talks over sensational Victor Osimhen move
Arsenal and Galatasaray hold talks over sensational Victor Osimhen moveBurak Basturk/MEI / Sipa Press / Profimedia

Arsenal and Galatasaray have reportedly discussed a deal for striker Victor Osimhen during their talks over Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to shift some deadwood before the end of the summer transfer window, with Martinelli, 25, and Nwaneri, 19, on the chopping block.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Galatasaray have reportedly made a £38.5 million bid for Martinelli and hold an interest in Nwaneri, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Marseille.

According to The Telegraph, Osimhen’s name has come up in discussion between the two clubs, although it remains to be seen which of them brought him up.

Arsenal have a long-standing interest in the 27-year-old but remains below Atletico Madrid ace Julian Alvarez on their short list.

Atletico’s £100m-plus valuation of Alvarez has so far proved to be prohibitive for the Premier League champions.

Osimhen has been a sensation since joining Galatasaray from Napoli on an initial loan in 2024, scoring 59 goals in 74 games for the club.

Mentions
Premier LeagueVictor OsimhenGabriel MartinelliEthan NwaneriGalatasarayArsenalSuper LigFootball transfers

Related Articles

Analysis: Arsenal's Martinelli might be well advised to accept Galatasaray's offer

Galatasaray launch big bid to sign Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal make Gabriel Martinelli transfer decision after Galatasaray bid