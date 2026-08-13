Chelsea outcast labelled as 'perfect fit for Everton instead of Delap'

Everton boss David Moyes is looking to bring in a new striker before the summer summer transfer window closes at the end of August.

The Toffees failed to secure their goal of European qualification as part of a mixed debut year at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and that has impacted Moyes’ spending power for 2026/27.

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However, the veteran boss has bolstered certain areas of his squad, with Merlin Rohl and Tyrique George’s loan moves turned into permanent transfers, alongside a swoops for Hayden Hackney, Christian Norgaard and Brennan Johnson.

The remaining slots to fill are at right-back and in attack, with Thierno Barry and Beto scoring eight and nine Premier League goals respectively last season, and Moyes wants more from his front line.

Liam Delap has been suggested as a possible option, after Moyes lost out to Chelsea in the race to sign him last summer, as he bagged 12 EPL goals for Ipswich Town in 2024/25.

Chelsea are rumoured to be open to offers, but despite only scoring one top-flight goal last season, they could demand around £50M, and former Manchester United star Quinton Fortune believes Delap's teammate Nicolas Jackson is a better option.

"Nicolas Jackson just needs to move to a club where he will play every week. Everton need a striker and David Moyes has a great eye for a player and a great understanding of what his teams need.

"If Jackson gets the opportunity to play for Moyes, he must take it. He’d be very fortunate because Moyes is a good manager with good experience, and he’d get his chance at Everton."