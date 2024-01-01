Tottenham growing confident landing Bournemouth striker Solanke

Premier League giants Tottenham are confident of securing a top transfer target.

The North London club are in the market to sign a top class striker for manager Ange Postecoglou.Per The Mail, they are confident of bringing Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke to the club.

Solanke, who is 27, had his most prolific season in the Premier League last term.

He does have a release clause worth £65 million, but Spurs hope to do the deal at a lower price.

They are likely to sell or loan out striker Richarlison to help finance the deal.