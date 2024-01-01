Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd star says emotional farewell to supporters
Villa agreed deal for Chelsea star despite Atletico Madrid interest
Man City inform Atletico Madrid of Alvarez sale price

Tottenham desperate for new striker this summer with Bournemouth man on their radar

Tottenham desperate for new striker this summer with Bournemouth man on radar
Tottenham desperate for new striker this summer with Bournemouth man on their radar
Tottenham desperate for new striker this summer with Bournemouth man on their radarAction Plus
Premier League giants Tottenham are on the hunt for a new striker this summer.

The North London club want to add firepower to their squad to replace the goals of Harry Kane.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The England captain left a year ago, but was not directly replaced at the time.

Spurs are being linked to Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke, who is previously of Liverpool and Chelsea.

“It's still the area of the park we're really probably the thinnest when I talk about squad-wise at the moment, so obviously that's a focus for us,” Postecoglou told football.london.

“Looking forward to finishing things up in a positive manner and hopefully a good way to finish it off,” he added on their last preseason game of an Asia tour against Bayern Munich

Mentions
Premier LeagueSolanke DominicTottenhamBournemouthFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Spurs readying bid for Bournemouth striker Solanke
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Rabiot favours Prem; Slot & Liverpool plan light touch; Fresh youth plans for Saudi Pro League
Tottenham set to sign Archie Gray in £40m deal