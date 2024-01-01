Tottenham desperate for new striker this summer with Bournemouth man on their radar

Tottenham desperate for new striker this summer with Bournemouth man on radar

Premier League giants Tottenham are on the hunt for a new striker this summer.

The North London club want to add firepower to their squad to replace the goals of Harry Kane.

The England captain left a year ago, but was not directly replaced at the time.

Spurs are being linked to Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke, who is previously of Liverpool and Chelsea.

“It's still the area of the park we're really probably the thinnest when I talk about squad-wise at the moment, so obviously that's a focus for us,” Postecoglou told football.london.

“Looking forward to finishing things up in a positive manner and hopefully a good way to finish it off,” he added on their last preseason game of an Asia tour against Bayern Munich