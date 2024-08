Bournemouth refer Spurs to Solanke buyout clause

Bournemouth are demanding huge money to sell Dominic Solanke.

The centre-forward has emerged as a target for Tottenham, where manager Ange Postecoglou is a fan.

The Daily Express says the Cherries are prepared to sell - but not for less than £60m, which is the price set in Solanke's buyout clause.

Postecoglou has spoken openly about the need for a new striker signing this summer.

For Spurs, however, such a fee for Solanke is unrealistic.