Tottenham explore Vicario emergency replacement prospects
Tottenham have been rocked by the news that goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario faces months on the side-lines.
The shot stopper has been a huge player for boss Ange Postecoglou in the past 18 months.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But he has now undergone surgery after playing on with a fractured ankle in their 4-0 win against Manchester City.
Per talkSPORT, Postecoglou will trust 36-year-old Fraser Forster to see them through for the moment.
But a move for a keeper in January appears very likely, as Vicario may not be back until late this season.
Burnley’s James Trafford and Sunderland’s England under-21 ace Anthony Patterson are two transfer options, per the source.
- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play