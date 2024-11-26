Tottenham explore Vicario emergency replacement prospects

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham goalkeeper Vicario faces months on the side-lines after shock injury
Tottenham goalkeeper Vicario faces months on the side-lines after shock injury
Tottenham have been rocked by the news that goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario faces months on the side-lines.

The shot stopper has been a huge player for boss Ange Postecoglou in the past 18 months.

But he has now undergone surgery after playing on with a fractured ankle in their 4-0 win against Manchester City.

Per talkSPORT, Postecoglou will trust 36-year-old Fraser Forster to see them through for the moment.

But a move for a keeper in January appears very likely, as Vicario may not be back until late this season.

Burnley’s James Trafford and Sunderland’s England under-21 ace Anthony Patterson are two transfer options, per the source.

 

