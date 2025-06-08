USA coach Pochettino responds to Levy and Spurs rumours

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
USA coach Mauricio Pochettino has shut down talk of a return to Tottenham this summer.

Pochettino, who led Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final in his stint as manager, has been linked with a return after chairman Daniel Levy's decision to sack Ange Postecoglou on Friday.

But the Argentine said today: "Today it's not realistic.

"Look where I am. Look where we (his backroom staff) are. The answer is so clear. I think, since I left in 2019, my name has always been on the list (of rumours).

"I've seen the rumours, we are 100 coaches on the list. Don't be worried about that.

"If something happens (in the future), you for sure will see, but I am so happy in this moment and we cannot talk about this type of thing."

Pochettino was speaking after the USA's defeat to Turkey in Connecticut on Saturday. 

