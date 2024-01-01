Tribal Football
Spurs readying bid for Bournemouth striker Solanke
Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke could be set for a big money move this summer.

The former Liverpool forward enjoyed his best and most prolific season last term.

Solanke, who netted 19 Premier League goals, is being linked to Tottenham.

The Premier League giants, per Fabrizio Romano, want Solanke to replace the goals of Harry Kane.

Spurs did not sign a proper striker a year ago, but now want to bring in the Englishman.

Solanke started his career with Tottenham's rivals Chelsea, which is not thought to be an issue.

