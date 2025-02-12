Tottenham defender Dragusin delivers surgery update

Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin has vowed to “come back stronger as soon as possible” after undergoing surgery on his knee.

The Romanian international picked up the injury during Spurs’ recent Europa League win over Elfsborg, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Dragusin shared an update from his hospital bed on Instagram, having gone under the knife.

"This morning, I successfully got through the surgery, which went perfectly. I am grateful to the entire medical team for their care and professionalism," he wrote on social media.

"At the same time, I am thankful for all the messages of encouragement and your continuous support. It’s wonderful to feel this kind of support.

"I will do everything I can to ensure a smooth recovery and come back stronger as soon as possible."

Speaking last week about his injury, Dragusin said: "Football gives you incredible moments, but also challenges—some harder than others.

“Unfortunately, I now face one of those challenges: a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in my right knee.

"That being said, one of the many things I’ve learned from this sport is that behind every obstacle hides an opportunity to learn and grow. Football doesn’t just teach you how to win—it teaches you how to fight when things get tough. A difficult period lies ahead, but I will come back stronger, and I will work hard every single day during my post-surgery recovery to make that happen.

"Even though I won’t be able to be on the pitch with my teammates, I will support them with all my heart—both at Tottenham and with the National Team. I have no doubt that they will keep fighting with determination to achieve our goals.

"I want to thank you all for your messages of support after my injury—those mean a lot and give me even more motivation. Also, yesterday was a special day for me, and the overwhelming number of birthday messages I received truly surprised and touched me. Thank you all for your kind words!"