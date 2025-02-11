Agbonlahor believes Tottenham should replace Postecoglou with Bournemouth's Iraola

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Agbonlahor believes Tottenham should replace Postecoglou with Iraola
Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Tottenham should sack Ange Postecoglou this summer and appoint Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola as his replacement.   

Postecoglou is under pressure after a string of poor results, with Spurs struggling to maintain consistency in the Premier League.   

Meanwhile, Iraola has impressed with Bournemouth, guiding them to an outstanding season and showcasing a dynamic style of play. 

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said: “Top managers now, Iraola, all these managers, like they'll find you out, and that's what happens. 

“Spurs need to probably keep Ange, I would, for now, also because who's out there to go and get? 

“And I would go and get, maybe the Bournemouth manager. 

“But why would he (leave Bournemouth)? That's the problem.” 

