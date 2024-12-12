Tribal Football
Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle set to bid for talented PAOK forward
Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham United are all set for a transfer battle.

The Premier League sides are assessing young talent Stefanos Tzimas, per German outlet Kicker.

The 18-year-old is on loan from PAOK at Nurnberg, where he has been impressing.

Heh as netted seven goals in 12 games in the German second division, prompting rumors of a big move.

Nurnberg are able to sign Tzimas permanently for £15M at the end of the season, but only if they have the funds.

They will then be able to sell him on for a profit in the summer, should they choose to do so.

