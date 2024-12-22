Liverpool beat Spurs in nine-goal thriller to extend Premier League lead

Once again victorious in front of TV cameras across the globe, Liverpool – aided by four goal contributions from star man Mohamed Salah – restored their four-point lead at the Premier League (PL) summit, beating Tottenham Hotspur 6-3 in North London to record a 16th H2H victory from the last 24 top-flight meetings (D6, L2).

With this pair set to meet in the EFL Cup semi-finals in the new year, this clash allowed both managers a look at what stands in their way, as they pursue the first piece of major silverware on offer this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Liverpool have their eyes on far greater prizes though, and their dominant performance in the first half highlighted exactly why, as Fraser Forster – just days after an error-strewn individual performance against Manchester United – gifted Salah possession in Spurs’ box inside three minutes.

However, the Egyptian’s wayward effort into the side-netting let the home goalkeeper off the hook.

That was a sign of things to come though, as shots rained down on Forster’s goal, with Salah uncharacteristically wasteful with a string of efforts that failed to trouble Forster.

The PL’s top scorer did strike the bar after Tottenham gave up possession in a dangerous area once more, but parity wouldn’t last much longer as the Reds hit the front at the half’s midway point.

The Reds had been wreaking havoc down the right, and that’s where the opener came from as Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a trademark, pinpoint cross which Luis Díaz brilliantly headed into the bottom corner.

As the break approached, the visitors’ unrelenting pressure earned them a well-deserved second.

Opposite full-back Andrew Robertson’s cross wasn’t dealt with by the Tottenham defence, with the loose ball eventually headed past Forster by Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentinian went from hero to villain before the break, as he was dispossessed by Dejan Kulusevski, allowing James Maddison to curl home and halve his side’s deficit.

Any hopes of a comeback from the hosts was swiftly put to bed though, as another swift Liverpool attack culminated in Salah slotting through Dominik Szoboszlai to finish in first half stoppage time.

That made Salah the first player in PL history to both score and assist 10 goals before Christmas, and he added to his goal tally shortly after the restart, turning home from point-blank range after Spurs failed to clear Gakpo’s cutback to score his 228th goal for the Reds – only three players have ever managed more.

Spurs simply had no answer to the visitors’ ruthless incisive attacking play, with Salah netting a fifth on the hour after being played in by Szoboszlai.

Spurs’ relentless commitment to an attacking philosophy meant they never stopped coming forward, with a sweetly struck Kulusevski volley at least reducing the arrears.

Dominic Solanke added another seven minutes from time after Brennan Johnson’s nod down, but Ange Postecoglou’s burgeoning hopes were crushed by Díaz netting Liverpool’s sixth, putting the seal on a sensational victory, which marks Tottenham’s 10th defeat from their last 12 meetings with sides starting the day at the PL summit.