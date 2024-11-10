McKenna "so proud" after Ipswich stun Spurs: We'll cherish this

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna says they'll cherish Sunday's victory at Tottenham.

It marked a first win in the Premier League for McKenna and his Ipswich team since their promotion.

McKenna later said, "So proud. It's been a long time for the club, 22 years since the supporters saw a win in the Premier League. The journey to get to here has been a big one. It feels a bit special today. We believe we’ve been improving. We’ve picked up five out of 10 results but were waiting for the first win to validate the work and improvements. It’s a massive moment, one to cherish.

"The first half it was everything for a team in our context against Tottenham. A good balance. Moments where we played a a good tempo and moments where we slowed it down.

"A top half away from home. In the second half we showed good resilience. We didn’t give away too many chances. We defended well and were a threat on the break. A top performance.

"It was really important (to hang on). If we’d conceded at the end it would have been a big blow. To get one over the line like that we’ve deserved for quite a few weeks. A big boost for everyone.

"The players are delighted. They know it’s a win to cherish."