Delap proud of Ipswich goal in win at Spurs
Ipswich striker Liam Delap could not contain his excitement at securing their first Premier League win of the season.

The Tractor Boys got up and running under boss Kieran McKenna and pushed out of the bottom three with a win over Tottenham.

The unlikely 2-1 success away from home was inspired by Delap, who was outstanding.

Post-game, he stated to Sky Sports: “It means so much. We’ve put in so many great performances and just lacked that final bit. 

“The performance was terrific. This is a horrible place to come. We couldn’t be happier.

“The manager is so good. He helps us every week. We’ve shown today we can stick to that (plan).”

