Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Werner low on confidence

Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has given his thoughts on winger Timo Werner.

The German seemed like he was struggling to find his rhythm at times in the first half.

While he was a lively presence, he was unable to get a much needed goal to his name in a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar.

Postecoglou stated post-game: “It is hard to say. He is definitely down in confidence you can see that. It is a difficult thing to get out of sometimes. It can feel like the weight of the world is on your shoulders. All we can do is try to support him and keep trying to get him to a place where he feels a little bit more confident with certain things.

“He has played a great ball in for Mikey to score early and if that goes in, that’s an assist for him it gives him a lift but it doesn’t happen. It happened at Ferencvaros as well, he played a great cross that Will Lankshear just missed but these things happen. 

“He needs to find a way out of it because for us in those positions we need players to make an impact. I thought in a couple of moments he lacked some self-belief that we need to try to instil in him somehow.”

