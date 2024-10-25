Spurs whiz Bergvall after Euro performance: I can do more

Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall believes he has a lot more to offer the team moving forward.

The youngster got a chance to shine in the Europa League against AZ Alkmaar.

Advertisement Advertisement

He put in an assured display next to Archie Gray in midfield, as his team ground out a 1-0 win.

Post-game, he told TNT Sports: "The whole team made a good performance and me as well.

"I'm really happy to have these chances at 18-years-old, coming from the Swedish league is a big change.

"The guys have been so good to me. Now I am just getting started. Getting used to it and I just need to keep going."