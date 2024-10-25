Tottenham attacker Maddison: Moore playing like Neymar!

Tottenham attacker James Maddison lavished praise on a teammate last night.

The English no.10 spoke about youngster Mikey Moore after a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

While Spurs had to battle for a 1-0 home win through a Richarlison penalty, Maddison was hugely impressed with how Moore played on the wing.

He told TNT Sports on Moore's performance: "I thought we had Neymar on the left wing!

“He is fearless, (he has) that young, fearless mentality.

"He's a brilliant lad, he has bags of ability. I will hopefully help him with wise words but he has all the ability and well done to him."