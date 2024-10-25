Tribal Football
Most Read
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
Juric: Roma players must be beasts to get away from this s***
Kendry Paez career crisis? Why Chelsea's signing now centre of debate inside Ecuadorian football
REVEALED: Man Utd shirt number for Kone

Tottenham attacker Maddison: Moore playing like Neymar!

Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham attacker Maddison: Moore playing like Neymar!
Tottenham attacker Maddison: Moore playing like Neymar!Action Plus
Tottenham attacker James Maddison lavished praise on a teammate last night.

The English no.10 spoke about youngster Mikey Moore after a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Spurs had to battle for a 1-0 home win through a Richarlison penalty, Maddison was hugely impressed with how Moore played on the wing.

He told TNT Sports on Moore's performance: "I thought we had Neymar on the left wing! 

“He is fearless, (he has) that young, fearless mentality.

"He's a brilliant lad, he has bags of ability. I will hopefully help him with wise words but he has all the ability and well done to him."

Mentions
Europa LeaguePremier LeagueMoore MikeyMaddison JamesTottenhamAZ Alkmaar
Related Articles
Postecoglou satisfied with Spurs win against AZ
Richarlison converts pen as Spurs defeat AZ
Postecoglou pays tribute to Spurs icon Nicholson "who has left an indelible mark" on football