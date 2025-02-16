Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Victory today was important

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was left delighted after their victory over Manchester United on Sunday night.

James Maddison struck in the first-half as Spurs won 1-0.

Postecoglou said: "Important to win today and important game for us get our league form into some sort of opportunity to improve. I thought we played decent at times.

"We had to do all facets of the game today. Pleased for all the new players coming in, they all contributed, but most important thing was to get the win today."

On James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario returning, he said: "They're quality players. Pleased to have them back and they're pleased to be back. They want to help and both were key for us. The guys coming on, Brennan (Johnson) and Wilson (Odobert) great to get them back into it.

"Our pressing was dynamic. We can play better and we will improve. The most important thing was the victory.

"People focused on us giving players a couple of days off. All of a sudden we're in training with u21s and u18s, but now it's a full squad of players and it's at a good level.

"We are not in a great position in the league so we need to improve that. We still have Europe which is massive for us and there's still a hell of a lot to play for."