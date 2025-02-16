Man Utd boss Amorim: This is really hard

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits his job is "hard" after defeat at Tottenham on Sunday night.

James Maddison struck in the first-half as Spurs won 1-0.

Amorim said afterwards: "It was hard. When we created situations and we don't score, it is really hard.

"Losing games and losing players, they have to change their approach to every game. We need to focus on the next game and forget the past.

"They will see me with energy to move forward to prepare for the next game.

"You know the situation, we cannot bring in players without selling players. Then we try some situations and it was not possible.

"We have young kids and we have to work with the young kids. We were not expecting so many injuries in one week. These things happen. Let's focus on the next game.

"The hardest part of the game is to lose games and face the fans, but they're incredible."

He added on Amad Diallo's injury: "I think he is out for the full season. Since I started he has created the most situations."