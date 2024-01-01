Tottenham boss Postecoglou: VAR? I will explode!

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits he's fed-up with VAR.

Postecoglou made clear his feelings towards the technology last season.

And on pundit duties for Germany's Euros win against Denmark, the Australian was left unimpressed by VAR's intervention during the round 16 tie.

Postecoglou said, "My question is that we cannot see the contact with the ball in the canceled goal to (Joachim) Andersen, so how do we know that it is right? That is my biggest problem.

"Michael Oliver does not make that decision, so it is not on his mantle. The technology is meant to be definitive.

"If I hear one person say that VAR does not review a match, I will explode. It's not Michael Oliver – it's the technology we're criticizing.

"When an offside is so marginal, I don't understand why it is looked at. If we accept that, we accept other delays of two minutes for all sorts of other situations."