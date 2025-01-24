Tottenham boss Postecoglou upbeat after victory at Hoffenheim

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou spoke about his team’s display against Hoffenheim.

The Premier League giants had to work very hard to emerge with a narrow win against the German outfit, who are in a run of poor form themselves.

After the game, Postecoglou praised his team for winning despite so many injuries.

He stated; “Just outstanding by the players, full credit to them. Winning away in Europe is always difficult irrespective of the situation you're in, but with the situation we’re in, just a really unbelievable effort. Great leadership by the experienced players. We really needed them to stand up today. I thought Madders, Sonny, Rodrigo and Benny were outstanding.

“In the first half I thought we played really well. We created some really good opportunities for ourselves and maybe could’ve had one or two more. Second half we looked little bit fatigued and had to hold on a little bit and defend a lot more, which we did okay on the most part.

“When they scored the game tightens up but it was a great finish by Sonny to give us that extra buffer. Yeah we finished with five teenagers, Brandon’s first game in Europe and second game overall.

“I think you take European victories for granted, but it was a really unbelievable effort and a really strong-willed group of players today and credit to them.”

On having difficult spells and getting out of them, he added: “I think for me, I've been doing this for a long time now and what’s important is that you have a really strong belief in what you’re doing and not get influenced by noise and not get influenced by what the current mood is in terms of people's assessment of where you’re at.

“For me that’s always been the most important thing. I firmly believe in what we’re doing, I firmly believe that we're on the right road. Whether others agree with that is irrelevant to me. It doesn't make any decision. It doesn't affect my decision-making or my interaction with the people at the club and particularly the players and staff.

“They're my focus and they're who I need to make sure that they have the belief. If they still have the belief then I know we can achieve success. So, it's not easy to be fair because there’s a lot of noise. In the Premier League there’s the most noise so you have to deal with that but in the end it's just noise.”