Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer move
REVEALED: The two clauses in Haaland's new Man City contract
RB Leipzig coach Rose fires Sesko warning at Arsenal

Spurs boss Postecoglou explains going with Austin for victory at Hoffenheim

Ansser Sadiq
Spurs boss Postecoglou explains going with Austin for victory at Hoffenheim
Spurs boss Postecoglou explains going with Austin for victory at HoffenheimAction Plus
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou explained his decision in goal this week.

The Premier League side played youngster Brandon Austin in the net against Hoffenheim.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After narrowly winning the game, Postecoglou explained why Antonin Kinsky did not start.

He stated: “Obviously even when signed Toni, in terms of European football we knew we still need Fraser Forster and Brandon. Brandon did really well in the game he played and he's trained really strongly since.

“We knew this game would be a bit of a target for him and Fraser (Forster) had an illness that knocked him back a bit and set him back a bit, but I just felt on the back of his performance in the league game that Brandon deserved a crack at it and I thought he did well tonight. 

“You can’t underestimate European football away from home, especially the first game, with a pretty relatively inexperienced team in front of him and I thought he handled it really well and we’ll need him again next week.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueAustin BrandonForster FraserTottenhamHoffenheim
Related Articles
Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Son led from front for win at Hoffenheim
Tottenham boss Postecoglou highlights Maddison for win at Hoffenheim
Spurs hold on to nervy win against Hoffenheim to boost Europa League hopes