Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Son led from front for win at Hoffenheim

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou lavished praise on forward Son Heung-min.

The South Korean is not enjoying the best of seasons, amid some slowdown in his game.

However, he scored valuable goals for Spurs in a 3-2 win over Hoffenheim in the Europa League.

Postecoglou stated post-game: “I thought he really stood up today. We needed him to. Him, Madders, Rodri, Benny, a lot of our other players, it’s not just Lucas, Archie, Radu and our young players. We also have to factor into it that Richy is just coming back from injury. There is a whole range of things we are dealing with out there. It can be easy, particularly away in Europe, to get swept away.

“I thought Sonny led from the front tonight with his football but also with his general actions and most importantly the goals. Look, we are all copping stick at the moment.

“That is the nature of the beast. What we do, as footballers and managers, we are all in the firing line at the moment. Whether it is warranted or not, you have to stand up and reply to it in the proper way. I thought he did that tonight.”