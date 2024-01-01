Tribal Football
Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Udogie ready for Bayern Munich Profimedia
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says Destiny Udogie will feature today against Bayern Munich.

Spurs meet Bayern at Tottenham Hotspur stadium in their latest preseason friendly.

Udogie will play, while Fraser Forster and Richarlison will remain sidelined, as Postecoglou said, "They're both progressing well. Destiny will get some game time tomorrow.

"Richy's only had a week of training so he probably won't get game time but he's had a good week of training so that's the important thing.

"Fraser is just back into training this week and has had a good block of training but he won't feature tomorrow. Everyone else is healthy and ready to go."

