Genoa director Ottolini calls for Spurs compromise on Spence

Genoa director Marco Ottolini says they'd like to bring back Tottenham defender Djed Spence.

However, any deal will hinge on Spurs being realistic about their asking price.

He said, "There are still 55 days on the market. Anything can happen. As of today there are no conditions to bring Spence to us.

"We have worked a lot in the last three-to-four sessions to get to where we are today. If the championship started tomorrow, we have a team to field. Then it can be improved but the team would be ready. This is why we prepared in advance.

"The market is still very long and from our point of view it will be one of reaction rather than action. We have done the actions we had to take, from Vitinha to the renewals of (Caleb) Ekuban and (Milan) Badelj. We must be ready to replace the players who will leave."