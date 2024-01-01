Genoa unable to agree fee with Tottenham for Spence

Italian side Genoa were unable to agree a fee with Tottenham regarding Djed Spence.

A Djed Spence transfer looks likely this summer as the two sides negotiate

The Serie A side were eager to secure the right-back on a permanent basis this summer.

Spence impressed during a loan move to the club last season, but Genoa wanted to reduce Spurs’ asking price.

Per the BBC, the two parties agreed that he could be sold for £8.5 million.

This summer, Genoa were hoping to get a discount on that price, but Spurs are not budging.Spence is open to the move and will be eager to find a way to get to Genoa or another team, whether it is on loan or permanently.