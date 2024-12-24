Tottenham boss Postecoglou talks up Jan market plans: There'll be reinforcements

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits he expects new signings to be made in the January market.

Postecoglou was asked about Spurs' plans for the winter transfer window at today's Premier League media conference ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Nottingham Forest.

He said, "I think, yeah, reinforcement. Like I said a while ago, we've been planning. A lot of it was going to be around where we're at around this time. Fair to say we're still a little bit short in a couple of areas and we need to reinforce. But January's trickier in terms of what sort of players you can bring in. For us, ideal — for any club, I guess — you want to bring in people who are going to make you stronger.

"I think the fact that, obviously, we're still in the Carabao Cup semi-final, still got Europe, FA Cup, we're in all the competitions, it's not like our schedule's going to ease up at any stage. So I think it makes sense.

"We will try and reinforce where and what number we'll have to wait and see."

