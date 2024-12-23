Newcastle plan bid for Tottenham striker Richarlison
Newcastle United are preparing a move for Tottenham striker Richarlison.
CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs is reporting Newcastle are lining up a January bid for the Brazil international.
Newcastle see Richarlison as a player to complement Alexander Isak, however, and not to replace the Swede.
Richarlison has a contract with Tottenham that runs until the summer of 2027.
However, injuries have held him back since manager Ange Postecoglou's arrival last year.