Newcastle plan bid for Tottenham striker Richarlison

Newcastle United are preparing a move for Tottenham striker Richarlison.

CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs is reporting Newcastle are lining up a January bid for the Brazil international.

Newcastle see Richarlison as a player to complement Alexander Isak, however, and not to replace the Swede.

Richarlison has a contract with Tottenham that runs until the summer of 2027.

However, injuries have held him back since manager Ange Postecoglou's arrival last year.