Tottenham boss Postecoglou: South Melbourne a tougher job

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou insists the Spurs job isn't the most difficult he's had.

Postecoglou is battling to get his players back on track after an underwhelming start to the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

But the Australian says: “I think the most difficult job I had was the first one, because if I failed my first one I wouldn’t have got anything else.

“I was coaching my hometown club (South Melbourne FC), the club I grew up with. The only reason I got the opportunity was they knew me at that club. I don’t think I would have got the opportunity anywhere else if I wasn’t successful.

“After five games, we were sitting with no wins, bottom of the table. That was pretty difficult.”

He continued: “They were all challenging, but that is why I love it. I enjoy the struggle, the difficult bits. Who knows how it all ends? I don’t know, no one knows. For me, it’s just about doing what I believe is the right thing to do, in my eyes, to get success and hopefully change the fortunes of this fantastic football club.”