Tottenham boss Postecoglou: South Melbourne a tougher job

Postecoglou is battling to get his players back on track after an underwhelming start to the season.
But the Australian says: “I think the most difficult job I had was the first one, because if I failed my first one I wouldn’t have got anything else.
“I was coaching my hometown club (South Melbourne FC), the club I grew up with. The only reason I got the opportunity was they knew me at that club. I don’t think I would have got the opportunity anywhere else if I wasn’t successful.
“After five games, we were sitting with no wins, bottom of the table. That was pretty difficult.”
He continued: “They were all challenging, but that is why I love it. I enjoy the struggle, the difficult bits. Who knows how it all ends? I don’t know, no one knows. For me, it’s just about doing what I believe is the right thing to do, in my eyes, to get success and hopefully change the fortunes of this fantastic football club.”