Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Solanke is ready

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has spoken to reporters ahead of the new Premier League season.

Spurs have to wait until Monday for their first game, when they take on Leicester City.

Asked about whether new signing Dominic Solanke could start, Postecoglou was non-committal.

On Solanke in training, he said: “Thankfully it is what we expected, he is a top pro, a good guy, he has sort of settled into the dressing room really well. Footballing wise you can see he has the attributes that kind of fit into what we want to do really well.

“There is still an adjustment period there as we play a little bit differently and train differently and we have seen that with every new signing that comes in. So far he has fit in really well with the group and training. We still have a couple of sessions to go but so far, so good.”

On the game, he added: “Yeah, he should be (ready to play the game on Monday).”