Tottenham boss Postecoglou sees Europa League chance for Moore, Lankshear

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says Mikey Moore and Will Lankshear will see action in the Europa League.

Both youngsters have been kept by Postecoglou with the squad rather than loaned out.

The manager said: "Well, yeah if they play and play well, mate otherwise it will not be a pleasant experience, but it's like with all these things, with young players it's about performance and actions rather than just experiences.

"The reason we've kept them with us at the moment is because we feel like them being around the first-team environment, we've seen during pre-season they've thrived in that and that's what we want to continue to do.

"There is always January for us to reassess if they haven't played enough and whether we send them out on loan. Other players have gone out on loan because we feel like they need more first-team exposure regularly. Both Will and Mikey are part of the first-team and like every other player they will get an opportunity to contribute and hopefully they will."