Postecoglou hugely impressed by teenager who could break into the first team

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has praised teenager Mikey Moore this week.

Postecoglou was asked about the impact he can have on Moore, given his experiences coaching young players.

While he admitted that Moore still had a long way to go, he does believe that the talent can go all the way.

He stated: “In coaching terms and working with young players, the most important thing is the environment you set up for them and what they came into. That means the moment they come into the dressing room, the kind of dressing room you have with the senior players and the way we train and the way we talk.

“We try to teach them as much about life as we do about football because obviously for a lot of them and you mention Mikey Moore, he's only 16. He's got so much growth as a footballer but also as a person. We try to provide the environment which allows him to be the best that he can be and then it's up to the player. Once you provide that environment it's up to the player to keep driving on and not be satisfied.

“You've just heard Sonny at 32-years-old and he's done just about everything in the game but they still think they can improve. You have to have that mindset, whether you're 16 or 32, or god forbid you're 58 like me, you can always improve. If you have that mindset, particularly in football, but in elite sport, it doesn't always guarantee you'll be successful but it guarantees you'll get the maximum out of your career.

“The beauty for me is we have a lot of young players, but alongside Sonny, players like Ben Davies and other experienced players who set the right example every day. That's important.”