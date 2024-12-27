RC Lens wonderkid wanted by Newcastle in huge January move

RC Lens star Abdukodir Khusanov could be line for a move to Newcastle United.

The Premier League giants are flying high this season under boss Eddie Howe.

As they target a Champions League place, they may be looking to make winter moves.

Per iNews, Newcastle are hoping to steal a march on other clubs to sign Khusanov.

The report states that Tottenham are also keen on the player, who is worth around £20M.

The 20-year-old has been enjoying his breakout season in Ligue 1, while he is already a regular for his nation Uzbekistan.