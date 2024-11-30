Tottenham boss Postecoglou reveals Lange transfer meetings

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed winter market plans are now underway.

The Australian says that he has held a meeting with Johan Lange, who is technical director at the club.

Postecoglou said, "I have already had a few minutes with Johan about a strategy for January. Last year we made some trades that helped us. 

"We have many injuries, but so do many clubs. At some point there will be consequences.

"Either you get a reduced product, or the clubs must have bigger squads."

 

