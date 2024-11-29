Tottenham boss Postecoglou admits likely January market action

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits they need to be active in the January market.

Defender Malachi Hardy and midfielder Luca Williams-Barnett, who both aren't on pro deals, attended school on Friday after sitting on the Spurs bench during Thursday night's 2-2 draw with Europa League opponents Roma.

Postecoglou said on Friday: "Again, we had four school boys on the bench (including Callum Olusesi and Maeson King) last night, two of them were actually at school this morning.

"We are working pretty hard with some pretty limiting factors, and we are still maintaining competitiveness in the competitions that we are in.

"We are in a good place to get to the next round and had to deal with some adversity. I think so far our season has been solid.

"It has obviously had some extremes which taints people’s picture of where we are at. I always try to step back and take a broader view."

Postecoglou added: "A lot of it will depend on where we are as a squad at that time.

"Between now and then, it is only really Romero and Van de Ven who will be back in that time frame, but Richarlison will hopefully be back in the New Year and we will just assess where we are squad wise.

"I think last year we did a little bit of business which ended up helping us, but nothing concrete now because January is always tricky."