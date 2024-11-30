EXCLUSIVE: Lucas Moura not planning to retire soon, hoping to play for Brazil again

In an exclusive chat with Tribalfootball partners Flashscore, Sao Paulo midfielder Lucas Moura (32) said he would like to end his career with the club, asked for coach Luis Zubeldia to stay on and revealed which tournament he hopes to win in 2025.

Former Tottenham star Lucas spoke briefly with the Flashscore team backstage at the recording of the programme "Um Assado para..." (A Roast for...), by YouTuber Duda Garbi.

How would you rate Sao Paulo's 2024 season and are you satisfied with the results the club has achieved?

"Well, I think the season could have been better, but as a whole I think we can make a positive assessment. We were knocked out of the Copa do Brasil by the finalists who are also playing in the Libertadores final. We were eliminated in the Libertadores on penalties by perhaps the best team in Brazil today, who are also in the Libertadores final.

"And in the tests we've had we've behaved very well, in the duels in the league. So it's a very competitive team and we're guaranteed a place in the next Libertadores. It could have been a better season, but it's not a bad one for us."

You renewed your contract with Sao Paulo until 2026. Do you intend to end your career at Sao Paulo?

"That's a difficult question to answer because I hope to have a long time left in my career. I feel very good and I'm very young, but if I can finish at Sao Paulo when I decide to finish, it would be a pleasure."

What goals did you have when you returned to Sao Paulo and which ones are still to be achieved?

"The main objective was to win titles at Sao Paulo and thank God I won the Copa do Brasil and the Supercopa. That's still my main objective: to win trophies in the Sao Paulo shirt.

"There's no doubt that the Brazilian national team is on my radar, but for that to happen I need to play well for Sao Paulo."

What's it like working with Zubeldia on a day-to-day basis? Do you think he'll stay for 2025?

"I hope so and I think so too. It's a very positive job, a guy who arrived understanding what it means to work at Sao Paulo, who understands the history of the club. He's a very connected guy, very competitive and you can feel his commitment. He has the respect of the whole group and our full support."

Of all the possible titles for Sao Paulo next season, what would be the most important title for you?

"I don't usually choose titles, I want to win whatever I play for because I'm very competitive. Obviously, if I could choose one, it would be the Libertadores, because of the connection the fans and the club have with the competition."