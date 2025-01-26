Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham boss Postecoglou rethinking Lankshear plans
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits he's unsure about loaning out Will Lankshear over the coming week.

Postecoglou would like to send the striker away, but an injury to senior player Dominic Solanke could force a rethink.

He said, "Yeah I mean we’ll just kind of assess it.

"Where we sit right now with Dom still being out, we’ve got to be mindful of leaving us with a further player short."

On incoming transfers, Postecoglou added: "Transfer-wise you mean? Yeah, nothing has really changed."

