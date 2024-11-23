Tottenham boss Postecoglou opens door to buying in January

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits they may need to buy in January.

Doubts over the fitness of attackers Wilson Odobert and Richarlison, along with defender Micky van de Ven, has Postecoglou considering their options.

He said, "It just depends. Again, January is always a tricky one. You don't really plan for significant things in January, but a lot of that will be dictated by how we are at that time.

"Obviously Wilson will be out for a fair chunk of the season, Richy hopefully will be back in the new year but similar to Micky we just need to be careful every step of the way and Mikey will still be out for a little bit of time.

"So, we're a little bit short there but it just depends if by January we get two or three back we may not need to but we'll kind of see as it goes."

