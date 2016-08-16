Tottenham boss Postecoglou on matchwinner Moore: Yes - super exciting

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was pleased with Mickey Moore after their preseason friendly win at Vissel Kobe.

Moore proved the matchwinner for the 3-2 victory.

Postecoglou said: "Mikey has been fantastic since we brought him in. He’s earned his spot on the roster at the moment - he did at the end of last year. He got a run with the first team because we could see in training that he was handling himself really well and that’s followed through into pre-season training.

"He’s been good in all the games - he probably should have had three tonight, to be fair - but he did take his goal well by being in the right areas. All we can do is keep allowing him to develop. We have to remember that last year he had some injuries and he is only 16, but yes - super exciting.

"I think the future with a lot of our young guys looks pretty promising, but it’s our responsibility to make sure they realise their potential and continue to work hard at their game."