Postecoglou urges Tottenham fans to ignore transfer gossip

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has urged fans to be patient over new additions.

Postecoglou says they should ignore the transfer gossip.

He explained, "At this time of year it's quite difficult for the fans because they don't have all the information. It's fair to say there's a lot of misinformation out there, so it's difficult to judge.

"We are working hard to bring in the players and this is a process that sometimes you have to be patient with. But in terms of the goals we have set, the plan is still the same and we have to be disciplined.

“Sometimes the timing doesn't work, it doesn't happen as quickly as you want, and it doesn't happen at the ideal time. But it's very important to stay disciplined and not run away to chase other things.”