Girona closing on deal for Tottenham winger Gil

Girona are closing a deal for Tottenham winger Bryan Gil.

The former Sevilla winger was granted permission by Spurs to hold talks with Girona.

The winger has agreed on personal terms with the Spanish club and the player's camp has informed Spurs of his desire to move.

Negotiations between the clubs have already begun.

Girona are moving for Gil after losing Savinho to Manchester City.