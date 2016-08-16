Postecoglou pleased with Spurs win at Vissel Kobe

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was happy after their preseason friendly win against Vissel Kobe in Japan.

Spurs won 3-2 via goals from Pedro Porro, Hueng-min Son and Mickey Moore.

Advertisement Advertisement

Postecoglou later said: "I thought it was a good game. The conditions did make it difficult for both teams to be fair and we've had a hard week of training. Credit to the boys. I thought we played some decent football and they put in as much effort as they humanly could out there.

"Entertaining game, you want to provide some sort of entertainment for the supporters who made a great turnout tonight, not just Spurs supporters but football supporters in general. It's always nice to give back in that way and overall I was pleased.

"It's not lost to us the support we have on this side of the world. As I said, our responsibility when we come here and the players have all been out in the community and we've tried to as much as possible reach out to everyone that supports us from this side of the world, which is challenging I know when distance and time zones make it really difficult.

"You're right, they created a fantastic atmosphere today and it felt like our home game. That's why I'm pleased that we won, which is always good, but more importantly we played some good football, gave them something to cheer for. Myself, the players, everyone involved in the football club is very appreciative of the support we get here in Japan and on this side of the world."