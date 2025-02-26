Tottenham boss Postecoglou on Bentancur contract talks: He's really important here

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits he's delighted with Rodrigo Bentancur's current form.

However, asked about reports of a new contract offer being prepared, Postecoglou says the decision will be for management.

He said on Tuesday: "Rodri has been great. In terms of his contract situation that is handled by other people and obviously a lot of our strategizing is not just about the short term but the longer term. Rodri, this latter period, is getting back to the levels he wants to be.

"He was coming off a long term injury last year, came back looked really good and then got another injury. It’s really disruptive. Even this year he got off to a false start with his long suspension. You can see he just needs regular game time and he is getting up to speed.

"Really good guy around the group as well. He is experienced now. From our perspective, in this run-in he is going to be really important."