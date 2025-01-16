Arteta hails Arsenal fans for victory over Tottenham: One the best ever atmospheres

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could not hide his delight at beating Tottenham.

The Gunners got their third successive league win over their arch rivals, beating them 2-1 at home on Wednesday.

Arteta was glad to go within four points of Liverpool in the league after a tough week in the cup competitions.

Post-game, Arteta said: “I’m extremely happy. We have the opportunity to make a lot of our supporters very happy because it’s the most special day of the season, and I think we’ve done that.

“On top of that, I think they will feel very proud about the team and about the players that we have and how privileged we are that they are representing this football club in the way that they do.

“Today was one of the best (atmospheres) that I’ve seen. That’s what we have to do consistently, I said it in the press conference, that depends on us, nobody else. There are things that we cannot control – that one for sure we can control, so let’s make the most out of it.”