Arsenal starlet Lewis-Skelly full of emotions after NLD victory

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal starlet Myles Lewis-Skelly admitted that he couldn’t stop smiling last night.

The youngster got to play in the North London derby from the start against Tottenham.

After his team’s 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium, he fronted up to reporters as well.

“I’m feeling every emotion possible; I’m on cloud nine!” he expressed post-match. 

“I was a kid watching the derbies and know how much it means to the fans, it’s everything. To experience it today, I can’t stop smiling.

“This game means more. I prepare the same, but it’s the feeling going into the game with the fans. You’ve got to give it everything and more.

“I’m happy I helped the team. The most important thing was getting the three points, building momentum and I’m happy with how I played.”

