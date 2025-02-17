Obi becomes latest Man Utd teen debut

Chido Obi made his first senior appearance for Manchester United in the final moments of Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham.

The 17-year-old forward, who joined from Arsenal last October, has shone at youth level and was handed his debut as United pushed for an equalizer.

Obi replaced Casemiro in stoppage time, but had little opportunity to impact the game before the final whistle.

Despite the defeat, the young striker can take pride in reaching a major milestone.

His debut makes him the 252nd Academy graduate to represent United’s first team.