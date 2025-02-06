Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Liverpool were too good

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou concedes Liverpool were "too good" for Thursday night's Carabao Cup semifinal second-leg defeat at Anfield.

Spurs traveled to Liverpool defending a 1-0 aggregate lead, but were blown away 4-0 on the night.

Postecoglou said afterwards: "Liverpool were too good for us tonight. We didn't get into the game in the way we wanted to. We allowed them to get control of it.

"When they get into a rhythm, we didn't give ourselves an opportunity to get a foothold in the game.

"We were way too passive in terms of our football with and without the ball. I think it is a lesson there for us. We cannot shy away from the football that we want to play.”

He added: "We have given up a good opportunity tonight and we cannot shy away from that.

“We were in a good position to get to the final.

“Nobody needs to pick me up, I just need to pick up the players."