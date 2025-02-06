Newcastle's Tindall reveals the squad were told to "be yourself" before facing Arsenal

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle United assistant boss Jason Tindall revealed that the players were told to "be yourself" before facing Arsenal.

Head coach Eddie Howe and Tindall emphasized the importance of replicating the form that fueled their recent nine-game winning streak.

The Magpies responded with a dominant 2-0 win, sealing a 4-0 aggregate victory and booking their place in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

