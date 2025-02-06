Slot: Spurs will face different Liverpool tonight

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is confident Tottenham will face a different Reds team tonight.

Liverpool host the second-leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal trailing 1-0 against Spurs.

Slot said ahead of tonight's kickoff: "I don't think I have to prepare them differently than in any other game. Because from now until the end of the season, it's been already the whole season, and I think as long as Liverpool exists, if you play in this shirt, you need to win the game.

"That's for tomorrow, that's for Sunday, that's for Wednesday afterwards and the game after that. Even if we go 1-0 down in the league or whatever tournament we are in, we try and want to win the game. That's also what we tried in the away game against Tottenham – I think we were quite close to getting a result over there until the last few seconds, we were down to 10 and conceded a goal.

"Nothing changes for this game compared to others. If you wear this shirt, if you go out at Anfield, there is only one thing that is expected of you – and that's winning the game."

On there being almost a month between the two legs, Slot also said: "Not that it matters a lot but if you play one week later then normally you face exactly the same team again. Now with all the injuries Tottenham had last time we played them, it would have been a bit more in our advantage if we played them one week later again, although we lost against the ones that were fit that time. But indeed they did bring in three players (in the transfer window), the goalkeeper was already there, so now we face two different ones.

"I wonder if Micky van de Ven is ready to play – he, of course, has a big impact on that team. It might change the quality we face tomorrow compared to the last time but we were already not able to win from the team that played last time. So, it's going to be a difficult one, which we know. If you reach the semi-final against Tottenham, you know it's going to be a difficult one. But I think we will be better than the last time as well."