Tottenham boss Postecoglou lays out Cup hopes

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits he'd be as happy winning a trophy as finishing in the top four.

Spurs' Carabao Cup hopes are alive after victory over Manchester City midweek.

Asked for a preference, top four or a Cup, Postecoglou said: “No, no. I want it all. I want it all. I want everything.

“And it sets me up for people to maybe ridicule me at the end of the year because I said I want it all and I fall short of that, but I'll take the biggest one I can and see what comes out of it. We'll go for everything.”

Postecoglou is convinced momentum is with them now.

“It's been strong and it has to be,” he said. “The supporters play a big part in that. I thought they were brilliant on Wednesday night (against Manchester City), and that's part of it because if they can generate that energy in the stadium, the players certainly feed off it and it makes oppositions uncomfortable.

“Particularly with the way we play because we want to be at the opposition all the time and if the crowd is up all the time, it gives the opposition the sense they can never get composed or recover. It's a big part of it and hopefully we continue to grow.

“Of course we need to give our supporters a reason to make that atmosphere but when it goes hand in hand like it did on Wednesday night, it's a great place to be and certainly can help us in terms of becoming the football team we want to.”